PM expected to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; likely to interact with some beneficiaries on first day: Sources.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...
China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the Wall Street Journal reported.Chinese officials blocked the duo ...
Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party is choosing a new leader this weekend, a decision that will help shape German voters choice of a successor to Merkel at the helm of the European Unions biggest economy after her 16-year reign.Mer...
Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website under the...