Solution can emerge from Govt-farmers talks as well as from SC-appointed panel's deliberations; We want protest to end at earliest: Tomar.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Mangaluru, Jan 15 PTI The newly inducted Minister inthe Karnataka Cabinet S Angara on Friday said he would notbelie the expectations of the people and would handle the newresponsibility efficiently.Addressing a felicitation function organis...
Joe Root notched his first test century in more than a year and Essex batsman Dan Lawrence made an impressive debut as England took control in a rain-affected first test against Sri Lanka on Friday.Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and...
The first Air India non-stopflight to Hyderabad from Chicago landed at the Rajiv GandhiInternational Airport here early on Friday.Airport officials and AI employees welcomed flightAI-108 with 237 passengers and 16 crew members,a pressreleas...
India and Japan on Friday signed a pact to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communications technology ICT with focus on aspects like 5G, telecom security and submarine optical fibre cable.According to an official release,...