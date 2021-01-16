COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day; no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far: Govt.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Days after booking its four personnel for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, the CBI has suspended two of them -- Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh -- a...
A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with securityforces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, apolice official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forestbetween Kutru and Ketu...
A 25-year-old woman died afterher scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Malad andshe was crushed under a van, police said on Saturday.Pista Dhakad was a talent manager connected to populartelevision show Bigg Boss season 14 and wa...
The Border Roads Organisation BRO on Saturday finished the construction of a 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a record time of 60 hours, said, senior officials.The bailey bridge, which would b...