Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day; no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:18 IST
COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day; no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far: Govt.

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day; no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far: Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CBI suspends its 2 personnel for taking bribe, recommends action against 2 officers

Days after booking its four personnel for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, the CBI has suspended two of them -- Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh -- a...

C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with securityforces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, apolice official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forestbetween Kutru and Ketu...

Mumbai: 25-year-old talent manager killed in road accident

A 25-year-old woman died afterher scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Malad andshe was crushed under a van, police said on Saturday.Pista Dhakad was a talent manager connected to populartelevision show Bigg Boss season 14 and wa...

BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours

The Border Roads Organisation BRO on Saturday finished the construction of a 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a record time of 60 hours, said, senior officials.The bailey bridge, which would b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021