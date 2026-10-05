Smoky Singapore gears up to talk money ahead of F1

Regional, business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders are meeting in Singapore for a slew of finance-focused conferences ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix as haze continues to shroud the city-state.

Philippine ‌President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, famed investor Ray Dalio and Eric Trump, co-founder of the family-backed cryptocurrency business, are expected, while hundreds of thousands of Formula 1 fans will converge on the island. The night race through the city streets and some 40 sideline events are ‌typically a global showcase for Singapore and hotel room rates have soared.

The Fullerton Bay Hotel next to the race track ‌is charging S$5,030 ($3,933) a night for a room that typically costs $1,460. This year the pall from Indonesia's most intense fires in more than a decade will probably form part of the backdrop. Air quality was forecast at the "high moderate to low unhealthy" range on Monday by Singapore's environment agency. No longer-range forecast was ⁠provided ​for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Singapore's tourism board ⁠said F1 and its surrounding events had "strong momentum" reflecting confidence despite economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Jitters in financial markets where bond prices are slumping and sentiment around ⁠AI is shifting from euphoric to cautious will occupy investors and business chiefs at the Forbes Global CEO Conference and Milken Asia Summit, ​which runs from Wednesday.

Trump, a co-founder of crypto venture World Liberty Financial, is due to speak at the TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency ⁠event with digital asset markets fragile following a bruising 12 months. A hoped-for regulatory framework failed last month to clear the US Senate, in part as President ⁠Donald ​Trump's personal crypto dealings became a flashpoint for Democrats.

Despite a recent bounce, the total value of the cryptocurrency market is down about a quarter over the last 12 months to $3 trillion, according to data aggregator CoinGecko. Still, organisers say their event is ⁠nearly sold out with 25,000 attendees expected, the same as last year. The Straits Times reported that about 90,000 "c-suite," or top-ranking, ⁠executives will be in town.

F1 generates ⁠around S$145 million in incremental tourism receipts for Singapore each year, according to official estimates. Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin expects it to hit S$160 million this year, along with "wider economic ‌benefits" from deals struck ‌at sideline events. ($1 = 1.2794 Singapore dollars)