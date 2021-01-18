Rupee plunges 21 paise to end at 73.28 (provisional) against US dollar.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...
Germanys health minister said new measures would be needed to slow the spread of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus, including more health checks for cross-border commuters and intensified gene sequencing of virus samples.In f...
Business-to-business B2B e-commerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaans vast distribution network to ...
Equity benchmark indices closed one per cent lower on Monday as traders booked profits during second half of the session across all sectors. The BSE SP Sensex was down by 470 points or 0.96 per cent at 48,564 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 1...