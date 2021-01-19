CBI recovers Rs 2.04 crore cash from premises of company accused of bribing senior railway officers: Officials.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is expected to lead the Opposition Congress led UDF battle in the crucial assembly polls due in April-May this year in Kerala.The anticipated move follows consultations at the top party level in Delhi, Co...
Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI Inspired by actor Sonu Soodsgoodwill gestures, a good samaritan here, who saved severalpeople from drowning in the historic Hussainsagar Lake locatedin the heart of the city, started Sonu Sood AmbulanceService on Tuesd...
The University of Oxford on Tuesday announced a major 100 million pound donation by British chemicals multinational Ineos to create a world-leading institute to combat the silent pandemic of worldwide resistance to antibiotics.Antimicrobial...
Youth from different districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took part in overwhelming numbers in the inter-district Snow Rugby championship organised in Dharmuna village of Budgam. Teams from Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kupwar...