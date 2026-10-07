Houthis launch missiles at Yemen's Aden airport as fighting intensifies

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 06:49 IST
Houthis launch missiles at Yemen's Aden airport as fighting intensifies

Two missiles launched ‌by Yemen's Iran-aligned ​Houthis targeted the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden ‌early on Wednesday but no casualties were reported, the media office of Aden's security department said.

The attack comes amid renewed ‌fighting after weeks of Houthi advances along Yemen's Red Sea ‌coast and a Saudi-backed government counteroffensive that has recaptured areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait with coalition air support. The airport is the ⁠main ​international gateway ⁠serving parts of Yemen outside Houthi control.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition ⁠said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched towards ​the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi ⁠state television reported. The coalition said the missile threats had originated from the Houthi-controlled ⁠capital ​Sanaa and the governorates of Saada and Amran.

Following the coalition's statement, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said Saudi forces ⁠carried out a strike in an area spanning the central governorates ⁠of Ibb ⁠and Taiz. There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition.

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