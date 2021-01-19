India's COVID-19 case per million is 7,668, death per million is 110 and test per million is 136,089: Govt.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...
Delhi records 231 fresh cases of COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,764 with 10 new fatalities Authorities....
Uganda accused the U.S. ambassador on Tuesday of seeking to subvert last weeks presidential election by trying to visit the main opposition candidate at his home, which has been surrounded by security forces since the vote. Troops prevented...
An Indian fishing boat allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line sank in Sri Lankan waters after colliding with a Navy vessel of the island nation and a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing fishermen...