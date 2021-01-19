India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:40 IST
India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
