Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of UP will not forgive previous governments for their wrong policies:PM Modi during release of funds for PMAY-G beneficiaries.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:02 IST
People of UP will not forgive previous governments for their wrong policies:PM Modi during release of funds for PMAY-G beneficiaries.

People of UP will not forgive previous governments for their wrong policies:PM Modi during release of funds for PMAY-G beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Luxury stocks, ASML lift European shares in early trading

European stocks rose on Wednesday after Swiss luxury group Richemont and chip equipment maker ASML gave encouraging earnings updates, while investors hoped for a big U.S. fiscal relief package as Joe Biden takes over as the next president.T...

Divya Dutta debuts as 'menacing, evil' Rohini in 'Dhaakad' poster

A day after the makers of upcoming action thriller Dhaakad dropped character posters from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Bollywood star Divya Dutta dropped her stunning character poster on Wednesday. The Bhaag Milkha Bh...

UK death toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as grim milestone of 100,000 looms

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the governments possible mismanagement of the crisis. ...

India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: Modi to Morrison

India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021