CBI arrests its DSP RK Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad in a bribery scam within agency; conducts searches in Saharanpur, Roorkee: officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:17 IST
