Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the five judges of the bench, dissents with majority order rejecting pleas seeking review of Aadhaar verdict.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:52 IST
