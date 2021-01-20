In total 7,86,842 beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday 6 pm since launch of inoculation drive on Jan 16: Govt.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the purpose of constituting a four-member committee was to listen to the grievances of the parties impacted by three farm laws and it has not given any adjudicatory powers to the panel. A bench ...
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the need to shun ad hoc approach for city planning and called for replacing it with a long-term and forward-looking process to create liveable cities.Virtually releasing A textbook of ...
Ireland reported 93 fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of pandemic, exceeding a peak of 77 during the first wave last year.The daily death toll published by the Nation...
Tech firm AlphaICs on Wednesday said it has secured USD 8 million about Rs 58.4 crore in funding, led by Endiya Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures.The Series-B round was led by Endiya Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures, with par...