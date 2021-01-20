America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge, says Biden.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield with 1,40,000 doses have been received for the Indore-Ujjain division of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Ashok Dagaria, Joint Director Health, Indore said Of the 1,40,000 doses,...
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem Wednesday in a very Gaga way with flamboyance, fashion and passion.The Grammy winner wore a large dove pin and an equally large red and billowing sculpted skirt ...
Tamil Nadu logged 549 new COVID-19cases and nine more fatalities on Wednesday, taking the totalinfection count to 8,32,415 and the toll to 12,290, the healthdepartment said.Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with713 people...
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...