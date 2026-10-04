Two Iranian diplomats "kicked out" of US after ignoring order to leave, reports Axios

Two members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York were "kicked out" of the United States on Saturday after allegedly failing to comply with a US State Department order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a US official, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise amid the West Asia crisis, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 08:01 IST
Two Iranian diplomats "kicked out" of US after ignoring order to leave, reports Axios
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Two members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York were "kicked out" of the United States on Saturday after allegedly failing to comply with a US State Department order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a US official, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise amid the West Asia crisis, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. According to Axios, the two Iranian diplomats were asked to leave the United States several days earlier but remained in New York, prompting the US administration to issue a fresh demand for their immediate departure, the official.

"Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country," the US official told Axios. According to the official, the US State Department on Monday directed the Iranian mission to the UN to ensure that its entire delegation leaves the country immediately. However, two members of the delegation remained in New York despite the order.

The Iranian mission to the UN was informed on Friday that US authorities were aware the two diplomats were still in the city, even after they had been instructed to leave, the official said. Iran was again told that the two diplomats needed to depart immediately, Axios reported.

One of the Iranian diplomats left New York on Friday night, while the second departed on Saturday morning, according to the US official. The action comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with diplomatic efforts to end the war faltering and the prospect of renewed combat rising.

The development marks the latest indication of strained ties between Washington and Tehran, with the US administration taking action against Iranian diplomatic personnel who, according to the official, did not comply with its directive to leave the country. The US official said the two diplomats' continued presence in New York after the State Department's initial order led to the renewed demand for their immediate departure.

The latest development comes as diplomatic efforts between the two countries face difficulties, while concerns remain over a possible resumption of hostilities in West Asia. (ANI)

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