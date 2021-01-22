National security thoroughly compromised, govt's silence is deafening: Sonia Gandhi on Arnab leaks.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:26 IST
National security thoroughly compromised, govt's silence is deafening: Sonia Gandhi on Arnab leaks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan concerned about U.S. Capitol breach -govt spokesman
Terrorist incidents in Pak contradict govt's claims of establishing peace: PDM chief Fazlur Rehman
Realty developers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut levies
Govt finalises COVID-19 vaccine transport module
Odisha forms committee for reservation of govt school students in engineering, medical courses