Farmer leaders say meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Udhagamandalam, Jan 22 PTI A burning object, suspectedto be an old tyre, was hurled on a wild elephant by anunidentified person after it strayed into a human habitat inMasinagudi in Nilgiris district, forest officials have said.Releasing a ...
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after asurgery and he would resume his campaign for the Assemblyelections following a few weeks rest, the party said.Haasan, who completed the first leg of...
Employment opportunities have been generated for over five lakh artisans and people associated with them through the Hunar Haat initiative of the government in the last five years, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on...
Indigo Paints Rs 1,170-crore initial share-sale garnered an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 117 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55...