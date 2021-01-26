Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 08:55 IST
Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade.

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup

Gareth Bale scored only his fourth goal since returning to Tottenham in leading a comeback to beat Wycombe 4-1 in the FA Cup.Playing his first full match of the season on Monday, Bale netted before halftime to cancel out Fred Onyedinmas sho...

China says customs should prioritise inspection for COVID-19 vaccine exports

China said on Tuesday that its customs department should prioritise procedures for exports of COVID-19 vaccines and make their clearance convenient. Sinovac Biotechs CoronaVac vaccine are being shipped to Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil for ma...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

Airlifted COVID vaccines to 9 countries, will gradually supply to WHO's COVAX facility: India at UN

India has informed the UN Security Council that it will gradually supply vaccines to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation and undertake contractual supplies to various countries in a phased manner, as more than six million do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021