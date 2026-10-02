From the Ashes to Renewal: Sangeeta Anand Launches ‘Phoenix Mother’ at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 2: Some books emerge from imagination, while others grow from lived experience. For Development Professional, author and social-impact communication leader Sangeeta Anand, The Phoenix Mother: Born to Rise from the Ashes is deeply rooted in both her personal and professional journey. Sangeeta launched her debut book at the ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors, alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors. The launch marked an important milestone in her journey from navigating personal adversity to finding purpose and using her experiences to encourage other women.During ICA Conclave 2026, Sangeeta Anand was also honoured with an Author Award for her debut book The Phoenix Mother: Born to Rise from the Ashes, recognising her contribution as an author and marking another meaningful milestone in her writing journey.

At the heart of The Phoenix Mother is a question Sangeeta says she has had to confront through her own life: “Would I allow my circumstances to define me, or allow them to transform me?” The book draws from her experiences of violence, abuse, betrayal, financial hardship, divorce, single motherhood and shattered dreams, as well as more than two and a half decades of professional work with organisations and communities across the development sector. However, The Phoenix Mother is not simply a memoir. It is written as a reflective and encouraging companion for women who may have become so accustomed to surviving difficult circumstances that they have lost touch with their own dreams, choices and sense of self.

The book introduces the idea of the Phoenix Mother as a symbol of resilience and renewal. For Sangeeta , she represents women who refuse to let difficult experiences become their identity, mothers who continue to care for their families while carrying invisible wounds, and those who gradually rediscover their strength and sense of possibility. Across 30 chapters, the book explores themes including childhood, identity, dreams, relationships, motherhood, abuse, faith, forgiveness, courage, purpose and new beginnings. She also encourages readers to pause and reflect on experiences and beliefs that may have shaped the way they see themselves and their future.

Beyond personal reflection, The Phoenix Mother includes Phoenix Reflections, Phoenix Mantras and Phoenix Healing Practices, which provide readers with exercises and prompts to engage with the themes explored throughout the book. These elements are designed to encourage self-reflection, challenge limiting beliefs and help readers consider new possibilities for their lives. One of the book's central ideas is that healing does not necessarily mean erasing the past. Instead, it can involve acknowledging what happened while choosing not to let those experiences determine what comes next. She also explores the connection between a mother's wellbeing and the emotional environment of the family, expressed through the book's message: “When a mother heals, a family heals.”

Speaking about the book, Sangeeta said: “The Phoenix Mother was born from a question I have lived with for much of my life: what do we do when the life we imagined falls apart? I discovered that we may not be able to choose the fire, but we can choose what we become because of it. This book is my hand extended to every woman who has ever felt broken, exhausted, rejected or afraid to begin again.” She added:

“I wrote this book for the woman I once was, and for the countless women I have met who carry invisible wounds behind brave smiles. I want them to know that their story does not end in the ashes. It begins there.” For her, the book also represents the coming together of her personal experiences and years of professional engagement with women and communities. Her work in the development sector has given her an opportunity to witness the challenges women often navigate behind outwardly strong appearances, further shaping her understanding of resilience, communication and social change.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 became another meaningful chapter in that journey. Sangeeta expressed gratitude to Inspiring Jatin and the International Council of Authors for creating a platform where authors can share their stories, ideas and perspectives with a wider community of readers and fellow authors. Reflecting on the occasion, Sangeeta said: “Launching The Phoenix Mother at the ICA Conclave in Goa was deeply meaningful because this book has taken me from a very private chapter of my life into a much larger conversation about courage, healing and hope. To share it in a community of authors and storytellers made the moment even more special.”

Published by Clever Fox Publishing, The Phoenix Mother: Born to Rise from the Ashes carries ISBN 978-93-7500-920-7 and was released in September 2026. At its core, the book invites readers to reconsider the relationship between adversity and identity. Its message is that difficult experiences can become part of a person's story without having to define the entirety of their future. As Sangeeta writes: “Your past may explain your story, but it does not determine your destiny.” The book ultimately extends an invitation to women to move from simply surviving difficult chapters towards reflection, healing, self-belief and the possibility of beginning again.

About Ms. Sangeeta Anand Sangeeta Anand is a Development Professional, author, and Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Sharing Souls Communications (SSC), a strategic communications partner focused on social change. With over two and a half decades of experience across communication, research, social and behaviour change, programme strategy and social impact, she has worked with organisations including Study Hall Educational Foundation, Pratham, Magic Bus India Foundation, Confederation of Indian Industry and UNICEF. Her debut book, The Phoenix Mother: Born to Rise from the Ashes, draws on her personal and professional experiences to explore resilience, self-worth, healing and new beginnings.

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