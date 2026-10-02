“Made Israel and world proud”: Indian envoy hails Captain Machchhar’s bravery

Indian Ambassador to Israel JP Singh commended Captain Smit Machchhar for his “courage and bravery” in averting a major catastrophe and safeguarding hundreds of lives during a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel. Singh delivered the remarks at the India-Israel Festival & National Convention of Indian Jews hosted in Tel Aviv, extending wishes for a rapid and full recovery to the injured pilot.

“Heartfelt tribute to the Hero Captain Smit Machchhar! At the India-Israel Festival & National Convention of Indian Jews in Tel Aviv today, Ambassador JP Singh lauded the courage and bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped save 174 lives aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, bound for Tel Aviv, and said that his bravery has made the whole of Israel and the world proud. Ambassador Singh wished Captain Machchhar a speedy and complete recovery,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated via a social media post on X on Friday. The commendations coincided with expanding international praise for Captain Machchhar’s intervention in neutralising the threat aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.

During the incident, the co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with a knife, causing the aircraft to enter a steep descent. The Indian commander fought off the aggressor and managed to unlatch the cockpit door, enabling passengers to rush forward, enter the flight deck, and overpower the perpetrator. Following the subduing of the attacker, medical assistance was administered to the seriously wounded pilot as the aircraft executed an emergency diversion into Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Reiterating tributes to Captain Machchhar’s gallantry, New Delhi expressed profound gratitude on Thursday for the global acclaim and backing directed towards the pilot for his heroic actions in preserving numerous lives. In an official release issued late Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that it remains closely monitoring the medical progress of Captain Machchhar.

“After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well-being,” the MEA stated. “Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain’s health and well-being. Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry,” the release added. (ANI)