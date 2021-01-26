Police remove protesting farmers from Red Fort premises, resort to mild lathicharge.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Sterling fell to its lowest in a week against the dollar and traded near one-week lows against the euro on Tuesday as subdued risk sentiment across broader asset markets weighed on the currency.Equity markets as measured by MSCIs All Countr...
President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions as soon as Tuesday scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with t...
A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the farmers tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered. The man died as his tractor overturned a...
Iga Swiatek says she found peace on court after a couple of chaotic months following her French Open win and the 19-year-old is sharpening the mental side of her game to deal with the expectation that comes with a Grand Slam trophy. The Pol...