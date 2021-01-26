Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police remove protesting farmers from Red Fort premises, resort to mild lathicharge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:37 IST
Police remove protesting farmers from Red Fort premises, resort to mild lathicharge.

Police remove protesting farmers from Red Fort premises, resort to mild lathicharge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hits 1-week low vs dollar as risk appetite ebbs

Sterling fell to its lowest in a week against the dollar and traded near one-week lows against the euro on Tuesday as subdued risk sentiment across broader asset markets weighed on the currency.Equity markets as measured by MSCIs All Countr...

Biden plans to limit private prisons and transfer of military equipment to police

President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions as soon as Tuesday scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with t...

Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Police

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the farmers tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered. The man died as his tractor overturned a...

Tennis-Swiatek goes back to basics to deal with great expectations

Iga Swiatek says she found peace on court after a couple of chaotic months following her French Open win and the 19-year-old is sharpening the mental side of her game to deal with the expectation that comes with a Grand Slam trophy. The Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021