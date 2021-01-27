Left Menu

394 police personnel were injured, 30 police vehicles damaged in violence during tractor rally by farmers: Delhi Police Commissioner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:17 IST
394 police personnel were injured, 30 police vehicles damaged in violence during tractor rally by farmers: Delhi Police Commissioner.

394 police personnel were injured, 30 police vehicles damaged in violence during tractor rally by farmers: Delhi Police Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China gives 22 million COVID vaccinations ahead of Lunar New Year

China has given more than 22 million COVID vaccinations as it carries out a drive ahead of next months Lunar New Year holiday, health authorities said Wednesday. The effort, which began six weeks ago, targets key groups such as medical and ...

Biden takes steps to put US on 'irreversible path' to net zero economy by 2050

Setting ambitious goals that will ensure that the US can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, President Joe Biden will take steps which will put the country on an irreversible path to a net zero economy by 2050, the White House sa...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day and said that he should be sacked immediately.The Congress also accused the Modi government of being part of...

Indonesian President receives second dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021