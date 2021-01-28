With 346 new infections, coronavirus caseload in Gujarat rises to 2,60,566; death toll reaches 4,384 with two more fatalities: Health Department.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:03 IST
