PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:26 IST
Govt trying to put an end to movement against farm laws by blaming us for January 26 violence; this is not acceptable: Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
