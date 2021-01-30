Delhi Police has so far registered 38 cases, arrested 84 people in connection with Republic Day violence: Officials.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Delhi Police examining dump data of mobile calls, registration numbers of tractors in probe into January 26 violence Jt CP Crime BK Singh....
Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin.Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a vid...
Indias 24-member shooting contingent topped the medals tally in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship.The squad won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 podium finis...
As the Biden administration considers whether it should pull remaining U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in the coming months, some fear for the fate of an American who could be left behind an abducted contractor believed held by a Taliban-lin...