Fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during Covid-19 lockdown: FM ANZ MRMR

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch national monetisation for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.Sitharaman announced this while presenting 2021-22 Budget in Parliament.National monetisation pipeline ...
A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hasbeen recorded in Maharashtras Hingoli district, but there isno report of any casualty or damage to property, an officialsaid on Monday.The tremor was felt at 12.41 am on Sunday, with itsepicentre at Pangra Shind...
LIC IPO will be brought in FY22 FM....
BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22 FM ANZ MRMR...