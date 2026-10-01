Rallying-Ford to make full factory return to WRC in 2028 

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 18:15 IST
Rallying-Ford to make full factory return to WRC in 2028 

Ford will return to the World Rally ​Championship (WRC) as a full factory team from ​2028 with long-standing partner M-Sport, it ‌announced ​on Thursday. The U.S. marque is the fourth constructor to commit to building a Rally1 car for 2029 under the governing FIA's new ‌WRC27 regulations which are aimed at reducing the cost of competing at the top level.

It will be Ford's first full works programme since 2012 in the WRC, which is planning to expand ‌its presence in the US and Britain. "Today’s announcement represents another significant moment for the FIA ‌World Rally Championship," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a statement.

"With a new promoter in place, three constructors already committed to the new technical regulations, and now Ford confirming its return as a full works manufacturer, there ⁠is real ​momentum behind the championship’s ⁠next era." M-Sport currently competes with Ford Puma cars and has received technical support from Ford since 2012. Before that, ⁠it ran the works team.

Ford is already involved in Formula One with Red Bull, is set to ​compete in the World Endurance Championship from 2027 and is present in the World Rally-Raid ⁠Championship that includes the annual Dakar Rally in January. Ford cars have won 94 WRC rallies and the previous works ⁠team ​took three manufacturer titles.

The manufacturer is trying to revive its fortunes in Europe where Chinese automakers are expanding fast. The company said in May that it will launch seven new models ⁠in Europe by 2029.

“Rallying is where Ford’s character faces its toughest test, and where generations of ⁠fans come to share ⁠the thrill of seeing a car take on the impossible," said Ford Europe president Jim Baumbick on Thursday. "We want our next generation of ‌European vehicles to ‌carry that same unapologetic spirit."

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