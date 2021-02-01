Left Menu

Agri infra cess of 100 pc imposed on alcoholic beverages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:34 IST
Agri infra cess of 100 pc imposed on alcoholic beverages.

Agri infra cess of 100 pc imposed on alcoholic beverages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ASEAN India Hackathon to be enactment of basic civilisation virtues: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today addressed the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon.Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that taking further the India and ASEAN ties the Ministry of Educatio...

Shivpal Yadav will soon be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, claims Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morch...

Mission Poshan 2.0 launched in Budget to improve nutritional outcomes

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.To strengthen n...

Kansai Nerolac Paints profit rises 76.6 pc to Rs 204.5 cr in Dec quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Monday reported a 76.58 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 204.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a profit of Rs 115.81 crore during the corresponding period in the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021