Agri infra cess of 100 pc imposed on alcoholic beverages.

Kansai Nerolac Paints profit rises 76.6 pc to Rs 204.5 cr in Dec quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Monday reported a 76.58 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 204.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a profit of Rs 115.81 crore during the corresponding period in the pr...