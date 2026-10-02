French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 13:57 IST
French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases

French ​President Emmanuel Macron ​intends to hold ‌a call ​with his counterparts from the G7 to discuss ‌actions on the world markets for crude and refined products after discussing the issue ‌with U.S. President Donald Trump in a ‌call, Elysee Palace said on Friday. The Elysee added that Macron had emphasized the need ⁠for ​G7 countries ⁠to work together to fight fuel price hikes ⁠and refined product supply with no restrictions on ​exports.

France has asked its EU partners ⁠to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to ⁠U.S. ​pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to ⁠reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with ⁠details ⁠of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.

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