French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold a call with his counterparts from the G7 to discuss actions on the world markets for crude and refined products after discussing the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump in a call, Elysee Palace said on Friday. The Elysee added that Macron had emphasized the need for G7 countries to work together to fight fuel price hikes and refined product supply with no restrictions on exports.
France has asked its EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to U.S. pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.