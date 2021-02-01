This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country; Record increase in allocation for infrastructure building: PM.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a Rs 3.05 lakh crore scheme spread over five years to revive discoms and a framework to provide electricity consumers option to choose from service providers.These two announcements are...
With schools in Odisha likelyto reopen this month, given the improvement in the COVID-19situation, the state government has decided to gift studentsHappiness kits -- comprising peanuts, jaggery, chickpeasamong other items -- to boost their ...
Inflation in the eurozone was likely kept higher by temporary factors during the lockdowns last year as some goods became hard to come by and hesitant entrepreneurs put off cutting prices, a European Central Bank study showed on Monday. The...
Gurugram Haryana India, February 1 ANIBusinessWire India In the last few years, India has witnessed a major boost in e-commerce start-ups. While the shift towards digitalisation has caused a prominent increase in the number of online shopp...