They are writing off NPAs worth crores of rupees but not waiving off loans of farmers: TMC president.PTI PNT SNS SNS

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Union Budget 2021-22 strikes a right balance to boost health infrastructure as well as support the COVID-19-hit economy as there has been a push for more spending, bankers said on Monday.Unveiling the Union Budget 2021-22, that was for ...
The Tamil Nadu government willprovide Rs 1,116.97 crore as input relief to about 11.43 lakhfarmers across the state, anticipating central assistance,for the crop loss of the ryots due to rains in January, ChiefMinister K Palaniswami said on...
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is acknowledging that Black and Latino New Yorkers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian residents.Data released by the citys health department shows that 48 per cent of th...
Swaggering supporters of Myanmars army chief swung through the streets of Yangon, waving national flags from pickup trucks to cheer on his coup against a democratically elected government.Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of sev...