... ...
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...
President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Eighteen patrolling unitswere rolled out for various state and national highways acrossOdisha on Monday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Patnaik said that these units will play a crucial rolein saving the lives of accident victims on highwa...
Irish public health chiefs are concerned the incidence of COVID-19 may be plateauing at levels as high as the peak of the previous wave in October, the countrys COVID-19 modelling chief said on Monday.Philip Nolan said health officials did ...