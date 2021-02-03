Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:35 IST
Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials.
