Left Menu

Stance of liquidity management continues to remain accommodative in line with monetary policy: RBI Guv.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:21 IST
Stance of liquidity management continues to remain accommodative in line with monetary policy: RBI Guv.

Stance of liquidity management continues to remain accommodative in line with monetary policy: RBI Guv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market; India joins select countries allowing such arrangements: RBI Guv Das.

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market India joins select countries allowing such arrangements RBI Guv Das....

What's the problem if foreign celebs support farmer stir; don't know Rihanna, Greta: Rakesh Tikait

For all the global uproar the farmers movement against the new agri laws has caused, the man at its centre seems oblivious of the celebrity support he has been getting.Rakesh Tikait, the 51-year-old Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader from the...

Celebrity manager, UK national among 3 held in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCBhas arrested three persons, including celebrity manager RahilaFurniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani, inconnection with a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor SushantSingh Rajputs death last year, a...

2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Lalitpur

Two people were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in Budhwar village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday evening and left Dinesh Sahria 22 and Jagbhan 27 injured, SHO, City police station, Sanjay Kumar Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021