Left Menu

Mobile internet would be available to pre-paid subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir only after thorough verification, says government order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:46 IST
Mobile internet would be available to pre-paid subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir only after thorough verification, says government order.

Mobile internet would be available to pre-paid subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir only after thorough verification, says government order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Profile of the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1974. Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC ...

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkars son, Arjun, has registered for the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Arjun has registered for the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, ESPNcricinfo reported.Last...

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday announced that the government has floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations. Delhi government has floated nations biggest tender for EV electric vehicle charging today, ...

Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

Hyderabad, Feb 5 PTI Thieves decamped with an ATMhere and got away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said onFriday.The robbers struck at the kiosk of the ATM of a PSU bankearly today and took the machine out by pulling it with achain, the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021