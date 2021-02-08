World had apprehensions about how India would handle pandemic; lakhs would die they had apprehended: PM Modi.

... ...
Despite record production, there are problems in agriculture sector, solutions have to be found together, says PM Modi....
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year to fight against the COVID-19 and is also providing it to the world which will further boost self-confidence. India has seen days wh...
Colombia reported 300 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys death toll to 55,993, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday. Meanwhile, up to 6,009 new COVID-19 cases were registered, taking ...
PM Modi quotes his predecessor Manmohan Singh on need to remove hurdles in farmers selling produce freely....