Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

... ...
Indian bowlers scythed through the England top half, including picking the vital wicket of Joe Root, but the visitors still extended their overall lead to a formidable 360 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Monday.England we...
An Australian journalist who has been detained for nearly six months in China where she worked for a state-television channel has been formally arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, the two countries said on M...
England extended their lead to 360 runs despite losing quick wickets in the second session of day four in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. At tea interval, Englands score read 1195 with Jos Buttler and O...
China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australias foreign minister said Monday.The arr...