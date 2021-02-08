Debate on Motion of Thanks to President's address resumes in Lok Sabha after days of impasse.

... ...
Having the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean one should be complacent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday stressing that preventive measures must be followed now and in the near future as well. These remarks were made by Vardha...
A German firm assigned by Lebanese authorities to clear dangerous materials, some stored for more than a decade, at Beirut port has completed its task, a presidential statement said on Monday. A contract with Combi Lift was signed in Novemb...
Sri Lankan State Minister of Primary Health Care Sudarshini Fernandopulle on Monday said the coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public will begin in the first week of March, starting with people above the age of 60 years.Sri Lank...
Adds quotes from health minister PARIS, Feb 8 - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that he continued to support the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, arguing it provided sufficient protection against nearly all the variants of ...