Delhi Court adjourns for Feb 17 verdict on M J Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for allegations of sexual harassment.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:48 IST
Delhi Court adjourns for Feb 17 verdict on M J Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for allegations of sexual harassment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M J Akbar's
- Delhi Court
- Priya Ramani