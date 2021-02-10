PM Modi concludes his speech in Lok Sabha by appealing to protesting farmers to come to table to resume talks.

... ...
Facebook Inc FACEBOOK-OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS CO TO WORK TO UNDERSTAND PEOPLES VARIED PREFERENCES FOR POLITICAL CONTENT AND TEST NUMBER OF APPROACHES BASED ON THAT FACEBOOK SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE DISTRIBUTION OF POLITICAL CONTENT IN NEW...
The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal SAID MORE TALKS WERE PLANNED REGARDING LIGUE 1 SOCCER TV BROADCASTING RIGHTS Further company coverage Paris Newsroom...
British people should expect to receive repeated vaccinations against COVID-19 in future to keep pace with mutations of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. As vaccines are being rushed out across the world, researcher...
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 30 km 18.64 miles, EMSC said. ...