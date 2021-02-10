Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

... ...
The Opposition slammed the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for ignoring the aam admi and showing insensitivity towards agitating farmers in the budget proposals for 2021-22, which were unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama...
Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to providefinancial support to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer CorporationLtd BVFCL for sustaining operation of its urea manufacturingunits.The Cabinet Committe...
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that Janata Dal Secular will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the states Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan. The by-poll...
Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Human skeletal remains werefound on Wednesday in a wooden box at a furniture store here,which remained closed for almost a year, Police said.The store belonging to a religious place was rented out toa man, who had clos...