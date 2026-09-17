France's Ambitious Plan to Tame Deficit Amid Protests

In a bid to curb an escalating fiscal deficit, France's government has outlined a €54 billion savings initiative as part of its 2027 budget strategy. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the move amidst mounting protests and pressure over soaring fuel prices.

With a presidential election on the horizon, Lecornu's administration is hastily preparing to present a budget aimed at taming the deficit. Rising energy costs have further complicated the planning process, with fishermen in southern France recently blocking ports as part of a broader protest wave.

Lecornu emphasized that this budget is crucial to manage social and local government spending and rising borrowing costs while ensuring no tax increases. As discussions continue with parties in parliament, the budget's passage remains uncertain, with opposition from key political figures like Marine Le Pen.