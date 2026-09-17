Brazil Boosts Bolsa Familia: A Strategic Move for Re-election

Brazil's Planning Minister Bruno Moretti announced a 15% increase in cash transfers under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. The increase aligns with President Lula's re-election strategy amid close polls against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The measure is financially sustainable within current budget plans without affecting fiscal targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:24 IST
Brazil Boosts Bolsa Familia: A Strategic Move for Re-election

In a strategic move coinciding with the upcoming elections, Brazil's Planning Minister Bruno Moretti declared a 15% boost in cash transfers through the Bolsa Familia welfare program. This adjustment is a pivotal aspect of President Lula's campaign for re-election.

Bolsa Familia, a signature policy from Lula's Workers Party, will now offer a minimum monthly benefit of 691 reais ($134.02), an increase from the previous 600 reais. The policy targets households earning up to 218 reais per capita monthly and remains a crucial element for millions of low-income families across the country.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan assured that the increase would be managed within existing budget allocations. The measure emerges as Lula faces an intensely competitive race against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, with fiscal discipline maintained as a priority.

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