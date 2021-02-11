Left Menu

It's not a farmers' agitation but of the country, farmers only showing the way; Govt will have to repeal laws: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:50 IST
It's not a farmers' agitation but of the country, farmers only showing the way; Govt will have to repeal laws: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

It's not a farmers' agitation but of the country, farmers only showing the way; Govt will have to repeal laws: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power2SME Signs MoU with Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana

The initiative will empower MSMEs by providing them with right opportunity, guidance and support from the Directorate and Power2SMEChandigarh, India NewsVoirIndias first Buying Club for SMEs, Power2SME signed a Memorandum of Understanding M...

This track looks darker and may start offering turn earlier, feels Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.England wo...

Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including ...

Executive education programme for senior public servants

The National School of Government NSG has partnered with the University College London to deliver an executive education programme for senior public sector officials.The Executive Education Programme forms part of the Framework for Continui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021