Left Menu

India has persistently maintained right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in current understanding with China: Ministry of Defence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:41 IST
India has persistently maintained right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in current understanding with China: Ministry of Defence.

India has persistently maintained right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in current understanding with China: Ministry of Defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices end flat, private banks outperform

Equity benchmark indices ended flat on Friday but private banks showed some gains despite a volatile trading session. The BSE SP Sensex closed 13 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 51,544 but the Nifty 50 fell by 10 points or 0.07 per cent t...

Odisha Assembly set to go paperless with implementation of 'e-Vidhan' project

The Odisha LegislativeAssembly is all set to go paperless with the implementation ofthe e-Vidhan project from the upcoming budget sessionstarting on February 18, an official said on Thursday.Speaker S N Patro held a review meeting with theg...

Guj local polls: BJP fields 31 Muslim candidates in Bharuch

The BJP has given tickets to asmany as 31 Muslim candidates in Bharuch district for February28 elections to local bodies in Gujarat.According to Marutisinh Atodariya, district BJP chief,this is for the first time that the party has fielded ...

Ind vs Eng: Fans flout social distancing norms in bid for tickets for second Test

Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visits for the redemption of tickets but the fans were seen flouting COVID-19 safety norms while doing so in Chennai ahead of the second Test. The second Test betwee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021