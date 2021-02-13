Devolution of power effected in J-K after Article 370 was scrapped; Panchayats given administrative, financial powers: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:48 IST
Devolution of power effected in J-K after Article 370 was scrapped; Panchayats given administrative, financial powers: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Amit Shah
- Article 370