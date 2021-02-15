Left Menu

People have grave apprehension that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them: SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:01 IST
People have grave apprehension that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them: SC.

People have grave apprehension that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them: SC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KPTL posts 132 pc growth in Q3 PAT at Rs 308 cr

Infrastructure major Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL has posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the December quarter. The company said its revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,501 cro...

UK's Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week, health minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Weve got to watch the ...

Consumer, personal loans bolstered Fintech lending in FY 2021: Equifax SIDBI Fintech Pulse

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANIPRNewswire SIDBI and Equifax launched the second edition of Fintech Pulse, a quarterly publication highlighting key trends of the fast growing NBFC Non- Banking Financial Company Fintech segment. Fin...

Major Australian media company strikes Google news pay deal

Seven West Media has become the largest Australian news media business to strike a deal with Google to pay for journalism in a partnership announced Monday before the nations Parliament considers draft laws to force digital giants to pay fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021