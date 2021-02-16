Left Menu

India win second Test against England by 317 runs in Chennai to draw level in four-match series.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:39 IST
India win second Test against England by 317 runs in Chennai to draw level in four-match series.

India win second Test against England by 317 runs in Chennai to draw level in four-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish visitors by 317 runs to level series 1-1

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the secon...

Saraswati Puja celebrated in West Bengal

Saraswati Puja was celebratedwith great fervour and gaiety all over West Bengal on Tuesday.While a large number of Bengali household performSaraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held ateducational institution and clubs across the sta...

Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants amid concerns

Malaysias government will repatriate 1,200 Myanmar migrants next week despite a military coup in their home country, but has assured that they will not include minority Muslim Rohingya refugees or those registered with the UN refugee agency...

Michelin, IIT Bombay join hands for sustainable mobility research

French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has joined hands with IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy for next generation sustainable mobility research.Pune-based Michelin India Technology Centre and IIT Bombay - Monash Research Academy ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021