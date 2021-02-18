Left Menu

Spirit of collaboration shown in fighting pandemic is valuable takeaway: PM Modi at workshop on COVID-19 with 10 neighbouring countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:18 IST
Spirit of collaboration shown in fighting pandemic is valuable takeaway: PM Modi at workshop on COVID-19 with 10 neighbouring countries.

Spirit of collaboration shown in fighting pandemic is valuable takeaway: PM Modi at workshop on COVID-19 with 10 neighbouring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Constantine' reboot in works from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

A series based on popular DC Comics character John Constantine is being developed by JJ Abrams Bad Robot.The show is being made for streamer HBO Max with Guy Bolton as the writer, reported Deadline. Abrams will serve as an executive produce...

Kremlin says European court's call to free Navalny is unacceptable meddling

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a call by the European Court of Human Rights for Russia to free jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny amounted to meddling in its internal affairs and that Moscow viewed that as unacceptable.The Stras...

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possibly len...

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 renewal updates, petition close to 12k signatures

Memories of the Alhambra is one of the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Fans of South Korean drama series are severely waiting for the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.The success of Memories of the Alham...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021