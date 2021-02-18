Left Menu

'Rail roko' agitation passed off without any untoward incident; negligible or minimal impact on running of trains across country: Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:59 IST
'Rail roko' agitation passed off without any untoward incident; negligible or minimal impact on running of trains across country: Railways.

'Rail roko' agitation passed off without any untoward incident; negligible or minimal impact on running of trains across country: Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japanese athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks. Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and...

Cricket-All-rounders Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires, Vivo back as title sponsor

Chris Morris of South Africa and Australias Glenn Maxwell emerged as millionaires from the early round of the players auction for this years Indian Premier League IPL, which welcomed back Chinas Vivo as its title sponsor on Thursday.Morris ...

PM Modi wishes Mising community for Ali-Aye-Ligang agricultural festival

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched Mahabahu-Brahmaputra and laid the foundation stone of two bridges in Assam. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Union Minister for Law Justice, Communications and Electronics Inf...

PAGD wins DDC chairperson posts in two Jammu districts

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Thursday won the posts of District Development Council DDC chairpersons in Ramban and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu division, officials said.Both the districts were reserved for women and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021